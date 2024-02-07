5 hours ago

Prosper Harrison Addo, General Secretary of the Ghana Football Association (GFA), has refuted claims of hostility towards the media, asserting that the federation maintains a positive relationship with journalists.

His response follows media grievances regarding limited access to players during the Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) in Ivory Coast, sparking concerns about transparency and openness from the FA.

Addo, himself a former media practitioner, defended the FA's stance, citing adherence to tournament regulations as paramount.

"This FA has been more media-friendly than ever!" he exclaimed, highlighting the presence of media professionals within the FA's executive committee.

"We have engaged media a lot and a lot more are working closely with the FA," he added, pointing to collaborative efforts in various football leagues and events.

Acknowledging the importance of media officers, Addo underscored the FA's commitment to fostering cohesion with the media.

Regarding access to the Black Stars during tournaments, Addo explained the necessity of compliance with competition rules, likening it to protocols observed at the World Cup.

"We have to organize it within the confines of the competition rules," he emphasized, while affirming the FA's willingness to engage with the media.

In conclusion, Addo emphasized the FA's responsibility to create a conducive environment for coaches and players to excel at tournaments, highlighting the importance of balance between media access and team preparation.