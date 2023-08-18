5 hours ago

Prosper Harrison Addo, the General Secretary of the Ghana Football Association (GFA), has provided reassurance to the football community regarding the association's unwavering dedication to conducting transparent and equitable elections.

The GFA recently introduced a comprehensive roadmap for the upcoming elections, aimed at selecting key officials, including a president, to lead the association for the next four years.

The roadmap highlights that the contests for the GFA Presidential position and the Executive Council positions are set to take place on Wednesday, September 27, 2023.

Furthermore, the election for the Regional Football Association (RFA) positions is scheduled for Friday, September 29, 2023.

In an open conversation with Citi Sports, Harrison Addo affirmed that the roadmap has received the endorsement of FIFA, the global governing body for football.

He emphasized the GFA's unwavering commitment to adhering to the specified timetable, ensuring a transparent and just electoral process.

Harrison Addo stated, "FIFA has approved the presented roadmap. We are fully compliant and will strictly follow the timetable to ensure fairness in all aspects."

Addressing concerns about potential obstacles during the electoral processes, the GFA General Secretary expressed optimism that the association is prepared to proactively address any challenges, upholding the integrity of the elections. "I am confident that nothing will hinder any of the processes," he asserted.