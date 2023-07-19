2 hours ago

Prosper Harrison Addo, the General Secretary of the Ghana Football Association (GFA), has categorically refuted the allegations made against the GFA leadership and its president, Kurt Okraku, calling them a collection of falsehoods.

The response comes after a whistleblower wrote to FIFA, petitioning the organization to investigate Okraku for allegedly breaching the code of ethics.

The petitioner claimed that Okraku is running an administration based on favoritism towards friends and cronies, which contradicts FIFA's ethical guidelines.

In response to the petition, Harrison Addo dismissed the allegations and labeled them as a series of lies.

"If you put together a bunch of lies to sell them, I will not buy them," he stated during an interview with Accra-based Asaase Radio.

Addressing his own position within the GFA, Addo emphasized that the role was advertised, and he was selected based on merit.

"I know for a fact that if George Afriyie was the president of the Ghana Football Association (GFA), he would have worked with me because he recognizes my abilities," Addo added.

The GFA General Secretary's comments indicate a strong denial of the allegations and a reaffirmation of his confidence in the GFA's leadership and the transparent process that led to his appointment.