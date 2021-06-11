1 hour ago

The General Secretary of the Ghana Football Association, Lawyer Prosper Harrison Addo has called on pitch Contractors to consider the approved FIFA Football Pitch requirements in the construction of pitches in the country.

Expressing his appreciation and gratitude of the contributions of government and other benevolent individuals and groups in building pitches in the county, he further entreated that for the utilization of these pitches for competitive matches, the right consultations must be deployed especially by the Contractors to ensure the right pitches are made available for the youth.

He assured that the GFA is available to offer free advice. "It is part of the Association’s role and its quest to form partnerships for the development of football in Ghana. The Club Licensing Manager's office is opened to the general public in this respect for free consultation" added the General Secretary.

For the avoidance of doubt artificial turfs intended for the usage of Association Football must meet all of the following conditions:

a. it must have been granted the required FIFA license, which can only be delivered after the turf in question has been tested by a FIFA-accredited laboratory as meeting the FIFA quality standards for artificial turf.

b. it must meet all the requirements of the GFA/CAF Regulations. Its surface must be green and marked in white.

c. The acceptable national measurement for the GFA are as follows;

Length: Minimum 95m and maximum 110m Width: Minimum 64m and maximum 75m

NB: The field of play must be equipped with a drainage system so that it cannot become unplayable due to flooding.

d. Additionally, there must be a distance of 5m between the touchline and the inner perimeter fencing behind the goal posts and opposite the technical bench.

e. The distance between the touchline and the technical bench must be 5 m as well. This doesn’t include the structure of the technical dugout / bench itself. Meaning the distance between the touchline and the inner perimeter fence at the technical area should ideally be more that 5m as compared to the other three areas.

As we anticipate your cooperation and understanding in this regard, do not hesitate to contact the Club Licensing Manager on +233542073692 / julius.emunah@ghanafa.org should you require further assistance or information.

The GFA is pumping a lot of energy and resources into grassroot football development having resurrected juvenile football (colts) after many years of lack of colt football.

The Association has also started its Catch Them Young Refereeing policy.

It is against this background that the General Secretary of the GFA urges for the construction of standard pitches to aid the development of football in the various communities of Ghana.