1 hour ago

Women’s Premier League clubs ahead of 2021/22 season. The presentation was done at the Ghanaman Centre of Excellence at Prampram on Thursday, October 29, 2021.

The equipment include, Mini goal post, shin guards, Cones, markers, ball bags, football pumps, training bibs, and football bags and Kipsta footballs from our Sponsors Decathlon.

The GFA also presented Woodin tracksuits and polo shirts to the clubs. The tracksuits and polo shirts will be won by Technical team members on match days. The move is part of the Federations plans to alleviate some of the hardships on club owners and to create an enabling environment for the clubs to survive in the enormous economic challenges.

The Ghana Women’s Premier League is set to kick off in December 2021 and for the first time in history – 20 clubs will compete in the League. Hasaacas Ladies are the reigning champions of the competition.