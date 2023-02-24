5 minutes ago

Former Ghana Football Association (GFA) Vice President, George Afriyie has applauded the association for stemming hooliganism at various league centers.

The domestic Ghanaian game has been fraught with myriad stories of hooliganism and vandalism, especially from home supporters toward their away counterparts.

There have been countless instances where players and officials of away teams have been subjected to physical abuse among other rough tactics.

Even team buses have been smashed in the past among other dastardly acts have been committed with the Division One a hot bed for viloence.

But he was quick to add that it has been managed efficiently by this current FA regime but has not been completely eradicated.

"One thing that we have to praise the football association and the football people for is that the act of hooliganism has reduced drastically," he told Asempa FM.

"It has not vanished completely but has gone downy really much. This is one thing we can all pat ourselves in the back and continue improving on it."