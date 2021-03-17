2 hours ago

Vacancy for an accountant

The Ghana Football Association (GFA) is looking for a qualified person to fill the vacant position of Accountant.

Position Description:

Reports to: Chief Financial Officer.

Position based in: Head Office, Accra.

Salary:

Attractive

Company Information:

Founded in 1957, the Ghana Football Association (GFA) is the game's governing body in Ghana. It is a representative democracy, and is the umbrella organization for all football clubs, associations and other interest groups in the country. The GFA is responsible for overseeing, promoting and developing Ghana football at all levels; from grassroots through to the professional game. The GFA is committed to develop, promote and raise the level of football throughout Ghana.

Job Summary

We’re looking for an Accountant with good analytical skills to support our day-to-day financial transactions, including budget planning and monitoring, monthly financial reports and inventory management.

JOB DESCRIPTION OF ACCOUNTANT



Conduct financial forecasts and risky analysis assessments



Create cost analysis reports (fixed and variable costs)



Participate in quarterly and annual audits



Support monthly payroll and keep an organized record



Record accounts payable and accounts receivable



Provides financial information to management by researching and analyzing accounting data; preparing reports



Process invoices and follow up with clients, suppliers and partners as needed



Prepare month end statutory declarations for GRA (VAT, withholding tax, PAYE) and SSNIT



Ensuring the accuracy of financial documents, as well as their compliance with relevant laws and regulations



Prepare month end accounting transaction and close periods



At least three to five years’ work experience as an Accountant or Finance Officer



Good Knowledge in financial analysis, accounting and bookkeeping procedures



Fluency with MS Excel formulas and functions



Familiarity with accounting software (knowledge in Sage would be an advantage)



Deadline-oriented with organizational and time management skills



Must be self-motivated and able to work independently



Degree in Accounting and Finance

Mode of Application

Applicants should submit their application including statement of strength and CV to the GFA via the email address provided [email protected]

Deadline for submission

Not later than 17hrs GMT (5pm Local Time) on Wednesday, March 31, 2021

Only shortlisted applicants will be responded to.