4 hours ago

During the 30th Ordinary Congress of the Ghana Football Association (GFA) on Tuesday, President Kurt Edwin Simeon-Okraku announced a significant new policy aimed at enhancing the promotion and visibility of matches in Ghana's higher-tier leagues.

In his address, President Simeon-Okraku revealed that all clubs participating in official competitions, particularly in the upper tiers of Ghana football, will now be required to hold mandatory pre- and post-match press conferences.

This policy is designed to improve communication and engagement with the media and fans, ensuring that football in Ghana is presented more professionally and dynamically.

"The introduction of these mandatory press conferences is crucial for building stronger connections between clubs, the media, and our passionate fans," Simeon-Okraku emphasized.

He also warned that any club failing to comply with this directive would face penalties. "Clubs that refuse to comply with the mandatory pre- and post-match conference requirements will be severely punished," he stated.

This new initiative forms part of the GFA's broader strategy to enhance the organization and presentation of football matches across the country, providing all stakeholders—media, fans, and sponsors—with more information and engagement opportunities.

The directive will come into effect in the upcoming 2024/25 football season. All clubs are expected to make the necessary preparations to facilitate these press conferences before and after each match.

The GFA has committed to closely monitoring compliance and enforcing penalties to ensure the effective implementation of the policy.