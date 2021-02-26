1 hour ago

The Ghana Football Association (GFA) expects to introduce a new cup competition for the Women’s Premier League effective this season.

The competition will be between teams who finish in the top four, two from each Zone at the end of the season. This is an Executive Council decision taken on Wednesday, February 10, 2021 at a meeting in Accra.

The rationale is to give clubs more games outside the League campaign to make them competitive and to add to the limited number of games that are played in the course of the season.

The mini tournament, also aims to give an additional incentive to clubs and players to prepare them for the new season.

Currently, Women’s Premier League clubs in Ghana, play a minimum of fourteen matches during the League season and a maximum of 5 games in the FA Cup, making it 20 across competitions, falling short of the required number of games approved by FIFA.

The Executive Council believes the introduction of super cup will give players of the elite women's football competition the opportunity to play more games and to develop their careers better.