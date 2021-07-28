41 minutes ago

Ghana football has in the last few weeks been rocked with allegations of match fixing and matches of convenience in the Ghana Premier League.

But it all came to a head when AshantiGold hosted already relegated Inter Allies in their match day 34 clash at Obuasi.

The miners won by 7-0 in a one sided game which Inter Allies barely resisted any attacks thrown their way by the home side.

Hashmin Musah a defender for Inter Allies who came from the bench scored two bizarre own goals he he avers that they had heard before the game that some persons contacted with a betting syndicate wanted a 5-0 scoreline so he scored the goals to 'spoil the bet'.

Deputy General Manager for Elmina Sharks Kelvin Aboagye says the Ghana Football Association are not serious about fighting betting in our league and only pay lip service to the issue when it comes into the public domain.

"The FA is not serious fighting betting as we[Elmina Sharks] made an official complain to them when some of our players were approached with $5,000 to lose a game but nothing was done. "he told Ahomka FM

"I'm not willing to assist the GFA now since they showed no seriousness when we reported incidents of betting to them."