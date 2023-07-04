2 hours ago

The Ghana Football Association has launched the Women's Football Strategy in Accra.

The Launch which was attended by stakeholders in Women's Football eco-system took place at the Swiss Spirits Alisa Hotel in Accra.

In attendance was President of the Ghana Football Association Kurt Edwin Simeon-Okraku and Vice President Mark Addo.

Others included Executive Council Members Habiba Atta Forson, Nana Sarfo Oduro, Samuel Anim Addo, Dr. Tony Aubynn and Linford Asamoah Boadu.

The Strategy was facilitated by the Technical Directorate of the Ghana Football Association led by Technical Director Bernhard Lippert, Director of Coach Education Professor Joseph Kwame Mintah and the head of the Women's Football Desk Ama Brobbey Williams.

Director Genera of the National Sports Authority Professor Peter Twumasi delivered the Keynote address on behalf of Ghana's Chief of Staff Hon. Akosua Frema Opare.

Former Ghana defender Anthony Baffoe, Chairmen of the Greater Accra Regional Football Association Samuel Aboabire, Central Regional Football Association Robert Duncan. President of Berry Ladies Dr. Gifty Oware-Mensah, former Black Queens Coach and Ghana International Mercy Tagoe-Quarcoo, Anita Owiredu.

The Strategy is under six pillars of the Women's Football eco-system including, Grassroot football development, Talent Identification, Marketing and Sponsorship, National Teams enhancement, League Development and Education.

World Football governing body FIFA contributed tremendously to the entire process through the Technical Directorate of the Ghana Football Association led by Bernhard Lippert and the Women’s Football desk headed by Ama Brobey Williams.