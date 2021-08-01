3 hours ago

The Ghana Football Association (GFA) wishes to inform the general public and all stakeholders that the License D Coaching Course for the Eastern Region scheduled for Monday, August 2 to Wednesday, August 18, 2021 has been postponed indefinitely.

A new date will be communicated in due course to the general public and all stakeholders.

Every inconvenient caused is deeply regretted and all applicants who applied through the Eastern Regional Football Association (ERFA) are to take note of this new development and act accordingly.