The Ghana Football Association (GFA) License D Coaching Course for the Greater Accra Region is set to commence on Monday August 2, 2021.

All applicants who applied through the Greater Accra Regional Football Association (GARFA), are to note that the course will be in batches with the first batch expected to report at the Ghanaman Soccer Centre of Excellence, Prampram on Monday.

Some of the key areas include growth and development of young footballers, methods of coaching and cardio vascular resuscitation/administration of first aid.

Participants will also be taking through series of practical sessions. The sessions will be led by astute GFA Coaching Instructors and Coach Educators including the Technical Director, Bernhard Lippert and Director of Coaching Education, Professor Joseph Kwame Mintah.