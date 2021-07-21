49 minutes ago

The Ghana Football Association (GFA) has named the entire playing body and team officials of AshantiGold SC and Inter Allies FC who featured in the Matchday 34 Ghana Premier League game played in Obuasi on Saturday, July 17, 2021 have been placed under sporting investigation.

AshGold SC vs Inter Allies ended 7-0 with two own goals deliberately scored by Inter Allies center back Hashmin Musah who says he did that to foil a betting activity.

They have been grounded that is they cannot travel outside Ghana to play football or do any work till the entire investigations are completed.

These persons will not be given introductory letters from the GFA and also the players will not be issued with International Transfer Certificate.

The players and officials are as follows:

AshantiGold SC players:



MOHAMMED BAILOU, 4. STEPHEN OWUSU BANAHEHE, 7.DACOSTA AMPEM, 12.AMOS ADDAI, 15. FRANK AKOTO, 19. AGYEMANG ISAAC OPOKU, 24. AMOS KOFI NKRUMAH, 25.Eric Esso, 26.OWUSU EMMANUEL, 32. SAMED MOHAMMED,33. SETH OSEI, 29. MOSES KWAME, 35. SOLOMON AFRIYIE, 36. EMMANUEL BONSU, 37. Brokelyn Kusi Gordon, 38. PAUL DE VRIES ASARE, 39. STEPHEN NYARKO, 40. KOFI MENSAH

: POTAKEY VICTOR, OSMAN ABDULAI, SARFO ISAAC KOFI, Nana Kwasi Darlyn, DUAH THOMAS, AIDOO GEE AHMED, Lartey Peter

Inter Allies FC



DANSO WIREDU MENSAH, 8. RICHMOND LAMPTEY, 2.ALEX ASO, 3.FARD IBRAHIM, 10. Mohammed Zakari 12.ABDUL KADIR MOHAMMED, 13.ISAH ALI 27. RICHARD ACQUAAH 36. KINGSLEY FIDELIS KUKU, 37. SUNDAY HENRY KALU, 45. ANDY OKPE, GIDEON AHENKORAH, 5. HASHMIN MUSAH, 9. SHAIBU TAUFIQ 29 FELIX ABUSKA 44 GOCKEL AHONTOR.

: ADJETEY RUBEN, BOATENG KELVIN PRINCE JRN., BOYE JOSEPH MARKWEI, GYAMFI Gideon, ABOAGYE FELIX