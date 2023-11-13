52 minutes ago

The Ghana Football Association has made first tranche payments to the 20 Women’s Premier League Clubs for the 2023/24 Malta Guinness Premier League season.

Each of the 10 clubs in the Northern Zone have received Twenty-five Thousand Cedis (GHc25,000) with the other 10 in the Southern Zone receiving Twenty thousand Ghana Cedis (20,000) each as part payment of the Sixty Thousand Cedis (GHc60,000) package that was announced at the 29th ordinary congress in Kumasi in July this year.

President Simeon-Okraku announced during the 29th ordinary congress at the Great Hall of the Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology that each of the 20 Women’s Premier League Clubs would receive Sixty-Thousand Ghana Cedis (GHc60,000) as an enhanced package for their participation in the 2023/24 League season.

In all, the Ghana Football Association has paid Four-hundred and Fifty Thousand Cedis (GHc450,000) to the Twenty (20) clubs as part payment of the package.

The 2023/24 Malta Guinness Women’s Premier League kicked off on Saturday, October 28, 2023.