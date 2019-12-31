1 hour ago

The Ghana Football (GFA) has has made a payment of 300,000 Ghana Cedis to the Referees Association of Ghana (RAG) as part payment of outstanding money owed the RAG.

The referees are owed money following the sudden abrogation of the 2017/2018 Season after the first round.

In a recent meeting between the newly elected leadership of GFA and the national executives of RAG, the issue of outstanding payment came up for discussion, and the GFA President, Kurt E.S. Okraku assured RAG the GFA would make a part payment of 300,000 Cedis before the commencement of the 2019/2020 Season.

The payment, made to RAG last week, was in fulfilment of that promise to the referees body before the league kicked off.

Meanwhile, at the said meeting, the GFA also assured RAG it would propose a payment plan to settle the outstanding money, while taking steps to ensure referees are incentivised for the season and beyond.

Refereeing became a talking point ahead of the start of the season and the GFA is leaving no stone unturned in its bid to protect the sanctity of officiating in the leagues and ultimately restore public confidence in the game.

Ahead of the season, the GFA organised a four-day, intensive integrity seminar for referees who will officiate in the league with international resource persons from CAF and FIFA.

The Association has also empowered the Referees Committee to monitor, evaluate the performance of referees, and issue sanctions to referees who misconduct themselves.