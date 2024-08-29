2 hours ago

In a groundbreaking move to bolster youth development in Ghanaian football, the Ghana Football Association (GFA) has mandated the inclusion of U19 players in match day squads across all divisions, starting from the upcoming season.

This new directive, announced by GFA President Kurt Edwin Simeon-Okraku during the 30th Ordinary Congress at the Ghanaman Soccer Center of Excellence, is set to reshape the structure of football in the country.

Under the new rules, Premier League clubs are now required to include a minimum of four U19 players in their match day squads, with at least two of them starting each game.

This policy is a significant step by the GFA to nurture young talent and provide them with essential exposure to top-level football.

Division One League clubs will also undergo substantial changes, as they must now include six U19 players in their match day squads, with three of these young talents starting each game.

This approach aims to expand the pool of young players gaining experience in competitive matches.

The mandate is even more comprehensive for Division Two clubs. They are required to field eight U19 players in their squads, with four starting each game.

This measure is designed to accelerate the growth and development of young players at the grassroots level, preparing them for the demands of higher-level football as they progress through their careers.

President Simeon-Okraku emphasized that this directive is a critical component of a broader strategy to elevate the quality of football in Ghana by focusing on youth development.

"The future of Ghanaian football lies in our ability to develop and nurture young talent. By giving these young players the platform to showcase their abilities at a competitive level, we are not only building stronger teams but also securing the future of our national teams," he stated.

This policy is expected to have a profound impact on how clubs structure their match day squads, requiring significant adjustments in their strategies to comply with the new rules.

Stakeholders across the football community have welcomed the announcement with optimism, viewing it as a positive step towards revitalizing Ghanaian football.

The directive is anticipated to encourage clubs to invest more heavily in their youth development programs, recognizing that young players will play a critical role in their future plans.

The GFA will closely monitor the implementation of this directive to ensure compliance and assess its effectiveness in fostering young talent.

This initiative is part of a series of reforms aimed at strengthening the foundation of Ghanaian football and achieving sustained success at both club and national levels.