1 hour ago

Melcom Ghana Limited on Thursday, October 6, 2022 renewed their contract with the Ghana Football Association for another two-year term as an official retail partner. The ceremony took place at the Head office of Melcom at Industrial Area, Accra.

It will be recalled that the GFA in November 2020, announced a one-year renewable partnership deal with Melcom Group of companies as official Retail Partner.

In attendance was President of the GFA, Kurt Edwin Simeon-Okraku. Others included Technical Director, Bernhard Lippert and Director of Marketing Jamil Maraby.