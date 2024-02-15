26 minutes ago

Reports emerging from the Ghana Football Association (GFA) indicate that the possibility of reinstating former Black Stars coach Otto Addo is under serious consideration.

Currently serving on the coaching staff at Borussia Dortmund, Addo boasts prior experience leading the Black Stars, notably steering the team through successful qualification for the 2022 World Cup.

His tenure included a notable victory over Nigeria in the final playoff round.

During the 2022 World Cup in Qatar, Addo continued to helm the Black Stars, overseeing their journey through the group stage, where they secured two defeats and one victory.

Following Addo's departure, the GFA appointed Chris Hughton as the new head coach.

However, the former Newcastle United manager's tenure failed to yield significant results, leading to his dismissal after Ghana's premature exit from the group stage at the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations.

Amid the ongoing quest for a suitable replacement, discussions within the GFA leadership circle are reportedly underway, with strong indications suggesting Addo's imminent return to the helm.

Rumors abound that Addo could reclaim the coaching reins before the end of February, signifying a potential second stint for the former Black Stars player at the helm of the national team.

This move underscores the GFA's recognition of Addo's prior success and familiarity with the team, hinting at their confidence in his ability to make a positive impact once again.