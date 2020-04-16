1 hour ago

CAF and GFA Medical Officer, Dr Prince Pamboe has urged the Ghana Football Association not to rush in restarting the Ghana Premier League as a lot is needed to be done before football can begin.

Football in Ghana like all public gatherings and other activities have been halted due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Ghana has currently recorded 641 Covid-19 caseswith 83 persons fully recovered while 8 have died.

Matches were played till matchday 15 with some two outstanding games left to be honoured as clubs were gearing up for the second round till the pandemic caused a rapid halt to the league.

According to the medical doctor the 2019/2020 Ghana Premier League season should be truncated as a lot of safety measures and efforts must go in before we can restart the league which maybe beyond the might of the Ghana Football Association.

"There are so many things we need to do before we can ensure our football will continue, football has to do with mass movement of a lot of people including fans, players and all other people who are connected to the game. These are the key ways by which the virus spread," he told Accra based Angel FM.

"So in a month or two even when the virus has gone down, what health authorities are still going to advise is that we do not have too many gatherings and travel unnecessarily because imagine there is a big match at the Accra Sports Stadium and one supporter harbouring some Covid-19 within him shows up at the Stadium and this person infects many people, then we will have another pandemic again."

"Even when things die down a lot of measures will have to be put in place as in giving the players a lot of psychological support, they will need enough time to do preseason and will need to be medically re-examined because if you are bringing people together you have to do mass testing for everybody including technical staff, supporters among others."

"When you look at all these things which I know the GFA does not have the capacity to be doing..." he said.