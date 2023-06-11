1 hour ago

The Ghana Football Association has activated various measures to safeguard the integrity of the betPawa Premier League as it enters the Matchweek 34 round of matches.

As part of measures to ensure the integrity of the final round of matches, the Association wishes to inform the sporting public that referees and their assistants who have been appointed to officiate the various matches may be swapped between now and kick off time on Sunday, June 11.

Also, only Referee Assessors will attend the respective pre-match technical meetings across the various venues.

All Match Officials are reminded that the GFA's NO CONTACT policy is in full force and any breach will be met with severe punishment for both Club Officials and Match Officials.

The Association in collaboration with the security agencies have also detailed security operatives at all match venues to ensure that the integrity of the game is safeguarded.

The match between Medeama SC vs Tamale City FC and Aduana FC vs Bechem United FC will be live on Startimes channel 247 and Max TV respectively.

All matches will kick off at 3:00pm and there will be sanctions for venues where games do not start on time.