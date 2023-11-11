2 hours ago

The Ghana Football Association is sad to hear of the death of our former player Raphael Dwamena and wish to express our deepest condolences to his family at this difficult moment.

The former Ghana striker was pronounced dead on Saturday after collapsing on a football pitch during a League match in Albania.

The Egnatia player suffered a heart attack during a League match between Egnatia and Partizani.

According to reports from Albania, the 28-year old collapsed on the field in the 24th minute of the game and passed minutes later at the Kavaja hospital.

Dwamena had nine goals in the ongoing season.

The former Red Bull Academy player represented Ghana 9 times and scored two goals.

‘’He served his country well and showed class anytime he represented Ghana” President Simeon-Okraku said.

“This news is hard to take. Our best wishes goes to the family at this moment”

“May the Almighty God find him a peaceful rest” he added.