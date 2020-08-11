2 hours ago

The Ghana Football Association (GFA), is delighted to announce “Desire” as the theme for the month of August 2020.

Desire is the emotion of longing or hoping for an outcome. The same sense is expressed by words such as craving. When a person desires something, their sense of longing is excited by the employment or the thought of the item or person, and they want to take actions to obtain their goal.

Desire can be likened to our current situation where players, Coaches, supporters and other stakeholders continue to wait for the return of football. The ban on contact sport has made it impossible for football to take place, because of COVID-19, a situation that led to the cancellation of the 2019/20 season.

As we soldier on earnestly and anxiously waiting for things to return to normalcy, all we need is desire.

The monthly theme initiative forms part of the Association’s brand marketing and communication strategy in the fight against the COVID-19 pandemic.

The challenges and difficulties brought upon us by COVID-19, all we can do as industry players is to hang on to hope, observe the protocols, stay safe, stay home as much as possible, use alcohol-based hand sanitizers and wash hands with soap under running water to survive the current predicament.

Currently, the COVID-19 spread in Ghana has reached over 41,000 confirmed cases.

As we mark the month of August, the GFA calls on all Ghanaians to continue to support the #BringBackTheLove campaign for our football with “Desire.”