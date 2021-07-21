1 hour ago

The Ghana Football Association has moved swiftly to crack the whip on players and officials of Inter Allies and AshantiGold who were allegedly involved in match fixing.

The GFA has placed a travel ban on all players and officials of the two teams who were present on the day of the match.

Ghana football has been plunged in yet another disgrace as AshantiGold defeated Inter Allies by 7-0 in their last match at the Obuasi Len Clay Stadium.

In the said match, Inter Allies defender Hashmin Musah has confessed he deliberately scored two own goals in order to foil a 5-0 scoreline he had heard before the game for the purposes of betting.

The Ghana FA has grounded officials and players of the two sides as none of them can travel or be transferred till the pendency of the investigations.

"The General Public and all Stakeholders are to note that until investigations are over, the Ghana Football Association will not approve the issuance of any International Transfer Certificate (ITC) and Introductory letter to any Embassy for visas for any of the persons under investigation." the FA said in a statement.

There has always been suspicions among most football fans in Ghana that getting to the tail end of the Ghana Premier League, teams play matches of convenience but there has always been no evidence to prove.

But what happened at Obuasi with the bizarre own goals by Hashmin Musah has sent pulses racing in Ghana.