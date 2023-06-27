55 minutes ago

President Kurt Edwin Simeon-Okraku of the Ghana Football Association has revealed intentions to collaborate with the Ministry of Youth and Sports for potential investment in the Tema Sports Stadium.

The aim is to enhance accessibility for clubs in the Greater Accra Region to this facility.

Currently, the Tema Sports Stadium is utilized as the home ground for five lower-division clubs and five Division One clubs, namely Na God FC, Tema Youth SC, Attram De Visser, Golden Kicks, and Tudu Mighty Jets.

The stadium's pitch was transformed into an artificial turf in 2007 under the supervision of the Ghana Football Association.

Subsequently, the facility was handed over to the National Sports Authority (NSA) after the conclusion of the Africa Cup of Nations tournament in 2008.

During the commissioning ceremony of the Kurt Okraku Winkogo Technical Centre, President Simeon-Okraku hinted at ongoing efforts to invest in another football facility in the Greater Accra Region.

He expressed his belief that other regions in Ghana, deserving similar attention, would also approach the Football Association for support.

The president raised the question of which region would be the next to benefit from the construction of first-class football facilities with the backing of FIFA, the governing body of football.

He disclosed that the Ghana Football Association's next project would involve the construction of a top-quality pitch in the Greater Accra Region.

President Simeon-Okraku emphasized the goal of engaging the Ministry of Youth and Sports to secure permission for investment in the Tema Sports Stadium.

This investment would ensure that clubs in the Greater Accra Region have access to additional high-quality football pitches, facilitating their sporting activities.

The plans to invest in the Tema Sports Stadium demonstrate the Ghana Football Association's commitment to improving infrastructure and promoting the development of football throughout the country.