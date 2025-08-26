34 minutes ago

Ghana Football Association (GFA) President, Kurt Edwin Simeon-Okraku, paid a motivational visit to Asante Kotoko SC as they prepare for their return to continental football in the 2025/26 TotalEnergies CAF Confederation Cup.

The visit was aimed at boosting the morale of the squad and reminding them of the weight of expectation from millions of Ghanaians and the historic Ashanti Kingdom.

Motivational Visit

During his visit, President Okraku interacted with players and technical staff during an intensive training session at the team’s camp in Akropong in the Eastern Region.

He urged the team to approach the campaign with discipline, unity, and determination, drawing parallels with Dreams FC’s remarkable run in the same competition two seasons ago.

Expectations And Support

The GFA President emphasized that Asante Kotoko carries the hopes of an entire nation and that the FA is firmly behind them.

He encouraged the team to stay united and work for each other, stressing that commitment, teamwork, and focus could propel Kotoko to continental glory.

CAF Confederation Cup Campaign

Kumasi Asante Kotoko will open their Confederation Cup campaign against Nigerian side Kwara United in the preliminary round.

The team will host the first leg in Ghana between September 19-21, before traveling to Ilorin for the return fixture scheduled for September 26-28, 2025.