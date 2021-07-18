2 hours ago

The President of the Ghana Football Association and WAFU Zone B, Kurt Edwin Simeon-Okraku is in Morocco for meetings with CAF President Patrice Motsepe for on behalf of both associations.

The two meetings will be held after the CAF Champions League final match which will be played in Morocco on Saturday evening.

The CAF President will hold a meeting with Presidents of all member Associations to discuss pertinent issues and outline the new direction for the African game.

The CAF leadership will also hold a separate meeting with zonal Presidents on plans for the organisation of the zones including WAFU B.

GFA President Kurt Edwin Simeon-Okraku is expected to expound the desires and concerns of the membership of WAFU B at the meeting with the CAF President.