2 hours ago

President Kurt Okraku of the Ghana Football Association (GFA) has officially declared his intention to seek re-election during the 29th Ordinary Congress held at the Great Hall, KNUST in Kumasi.

Okraku made this significant announcement during the closing remarks of his speech at the congress, receiving a standing ovation and enthusiastic chants of "Long Live Kurt" from the crowd.

The upcoming GFA elections, scheduled for October, will determine new executives, including the highly contested position of the presidency.

Okraku's confirmation of his candidacy sets the stage for a competitive race, with former GFA Vice President George Afriyie and Kojo Yankah also declaring their desire to run for the presidency.

George Afriyie, who previously contested against Okraku in the 2019 elections, is considered a formidable candidate and has the potential to challenge Okraku's leadership.

With multiple contenders vying for the presidency, the upcoming election promises an exciting and closely contested race for the leadership of the GFA.

The declaration of intent by President Okraku signals his continued dedication and commitment to leading Ghanaian football.

As the elections approach, GFA members and stakeholders will have the opportunity to evaluate the candidates and choose the leader they believe will best serve the interests of Ghanaian football in the next term.