During the 29th Ordinary Congress of the Ghana Football Association (GFA), President Kurt Okraku revealed that each Division One League club would receive two sets of jerseys ahead of the upcoming season.

The announcement was made on Monday, July 10, 2023, at the Great Hall of the Kwame Nkrumah University of Sciences and Technology (KNUST).

Through a partnership with the Ghana Tourism Authority, the GFA will provide the Division One clubs with the jerseys they need.

This news comes as a welcome development for the teams in the second tier of Ghanaian football, who have expressed concerns about financial constraints in recent seasons.

Furthermore, Okraku shared that the Ghana FA would offer an incentive package of GHC80,000 to each Division One club for the 2023/24 season.

This additional financial support aims to alleviate some of the financial burdens faced by these clubs.

"The Division One clubs will EACH receive GH¢80,000 as incentives next season," stated Okraku.

The ongoing Congress has gathered over 120 delegates, and discussions are expected to cover a range of topics, including proposals for a three-term presidency for the GFA President and an increased nomination fee for the upcoming GFA election.