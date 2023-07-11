1 hour ago

President of the Ghana Football Association (GFA), Kurt Okraku, has announced a significant investment of $100,000 in the development of juvenile football in Ghana.

Juvenile football, also known as colts football, has experienced a decline in recent years despite being a significant source of talent for the country.

Since assuming his position as GFA president, Okraku has prioritized the revival of juvenile football. The $100,000 investment will be specifically dedicated to purchasing quality boots for young players involved in colts football.

"We will invest $100,000 into colts football. This money will be used to provide boots for our young players," Okraku stated.

In addition to this investment, the GFA will receive $600,000 from KGL's sponsorship of juvenile football. The funds will further support the development and promotion of colts football in the country.

Furthermore, Okraku revealed that it will be mandatory for Ghana Premier League clubs to own juvenile teams.

This initiative aims to create a pathway for young players to progress from the colts level to the professional leagues. Players from the juvenile clubs of Premier League teams will be registered for the league, facilitating their integration into the first team.

The GFA's commitment to investing in and reviving juvenile football in Ghana reflects a dedication to nurturing young talent and providing them with the opportunities and resources needed to succeed in the sport.