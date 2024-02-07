5 hours ago

Kurt Okraku, President of the Ghana Football Association (GFA), remains resolute in his determination to rejuvenate the country's football landscape.

Despite recent setbacks, Okraku believes that reviving the glory days necessitates a collaborative effort, with the FA open to innovative ideas for transformation.

In the aftermath of the Black Stars' disappointing performance at the Africa Cup of Nations in Ivory Coast, the FA faced significant public criticism.

However, Okraku emphasized the importance of collective responsibility in addressing the challenges facing Ghanaian football.

"We need the collective effort of all and sundry. We take responsibility as leaders of the association but will count on the collective ideas to continue to transform the sport," affirmed Okraku during his presentation at the Meet the Press in Kumasi.

Highlighting the FA's commitment to restoring the nation's footballing fervor, Okraku called for unity among stakeholders and encouraged constructive contributions from all quarters.

"The FA is very much committed to bringing back the lost glory and the passion of our people.

All our publics must stand shoulder to shoulder with us. In good times and in bad times, we are ready to listen to the other minds. We have to let people speak to us and tell us what they think," he articulated.

Okraku's remarks underscore the FA's proactive approach to engaging stakeholders and fostering a culture of inclusivity as part of its broader strategy to uplift Ghanaian football.