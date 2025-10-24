50 minutes ago

GFA President Kurt Edwin Simeon-Okraku has expressed strong optimism about the trajectory of Ghanaian football, acknowledging the challenges of 2024 while celebrating the resilience and progress across national teams and domestic structures.

Speaking at a press soiree on Tuesday night at the Gold Coast Restaurant in Accra, Okraku thanked the Ghanaian media for their support, passion, and balanced reporting, while urging critics to continue offering constructive feedback.

“I want to thank each and every one of you for the massive show of support,” he said.

“Your input helps us build a stronger football ecosystem.”

From AFCON Disappointment to World Cup Redemption

Okraku admitted that 2024 was a testing year, particularly with the Black Stars’ failure to qualify for AFCON 2025, but emphasized the team’s rebound with qualification for the 2026 FIFA World Cup, co-hosted by the USA, Canada, and Mexico.

“We’ve gone through many phases, but I am confident that the future of Ghana football is extremely bright.”

National Team Highlights



Black Queens: Applauded for their third-place finish at WAFCON 2024, showcasing growth and unity.



Black Starlets: Celebrated for qualifying for the 2026 Africa U-17 Championship, marking a return to continental youth football.



Black Stars: Qualified for their fifth World Cup, reigniting national pride and belief.

Okraku’s remarks underscore a collective strength within Ghana football — from elite squads to youth development — as the GFA continues to rebuild, reform, and inspire ahead of a pivotal year.