15 hours ago

GFA President Kurt Edwin Simeon-Okraku visited the Black Queens camp at the Erata Hotel on Monday morning, holding discussions with players in a bid to resolve the ongoing standoff over unpaid bonuses.

The meeting comes just 24 hours before Ghana’s second-leg clash against Egypt in the 2026 Women’s Africa Cup of Nations (WAFCON) qualifiers, with the Queens holding a 3–0 advantage from the first leg in Ismailia.

Each player is reportedly owed $9,500 from their 2024 WAFCON campaign in Morocco, where Ghana finished third. The team had boycotted training in protest, threatening to withdraw from the match unless payments were made.

Sources close to the team indicate that the players are considering a return to training later on Monday afternoon, following the GFA President’s intervention before the game on Tuesday.

Leadership Amid Controversy

The visit follows reports that Sports Minister Kofi Adams allegedly told the players they were free to leave if they refused to play, remarks that heightened tensions and drew public scrutiny.

Okraku’s presence is seen as a diplomatic effort to restore calm, reaffirm commitment, and ensure Ghana’s participation in Tuesday’s high-stakes fixture at the Accra Sports Stadium.

The Black Queens are set to host The Cleopatras of Egypt in the second leg of the 2026 Women's Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers in Accra after clinching a 3-0 win against them in Egypt.

Victory will secure Ghana’s place in the 2026 WAFCON, which also serves as a qualifier for the 2027 FIFA Women’s World Cup in Brazil.