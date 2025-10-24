1 hour ago

Ghana Football Association (GFA) President Kurt Edwin Simeon-Okraku has delivered a candid and hopeful reflection on the key moments of the year, acknowledging both setbacks and successes across national teams and domestic football.

Speaking at a press soiree in Accra, Simeon-Okraku admitted that the Black Stars’ failure to qualify for AFCON 2025 was a major disappointment, but emphasized the team’s rebound with qualification for the 2026 FIFA World Cup.

“We’ve gone through many phases, but I am confident that the future of Ghana football is extremely bright,” he said.

National Team Highlights



Black Queens: Celebrated for their third-place finish at WAFCON 2024, showing resilience and growth under Kim Bjorkegren.



Black Starlets: Applauded for securing a spot at the 2026 Africa U-17 Championship, signaling promise in youth development.



Black Stars: Qualified for the 2026 World Cup, bouncing back from AFCON disappointment with renewed unity and form.

Simeon-Okraku also praised the Ghana Premier League’s steady progress, citing:



Improved television coverage



Enhanced financial structures



Increased fan engagement

He credited the Power to the Youth policy for nurturing emerging talents nationwide, reinforcing the GFA’s commitment to grassroots development and long-term sustainability.

The event concluded with an interactive session between media and GFA officials, reinforcing a collaborative vision for a united and thriving football community.