Ghana Football Association (GFA) President Kurt Edwin Simeon-Okraku has delivered a candid and hopeful reflection on the key moments of the year, acknowledging both setbacks and successes across national teams and domestic football.
Speaking at a press soiree in Accra, Simeon-Okraku admitted that the Black Stars’ failure to qualify for AFCON 2025 was a major disappointment, but emphasized the team’s rebound with qualification for the 2026 FIFA World Cup.
“We’ve gone through many phases, but I am confident that the future of Ghana football is extremely bright,” he said.
National Team Highlights
- Black Queens: Celebrated for their third-place finish at WAFCON 2024, showing resilience and growth under Kim Bjorkegren.
- Black Starlets: Applauded for securing a spot at the 2026 Africa U-17 Championship, signaling promise in youth development.
- Black Stars: Qualified for the 2026 World Cup, bouncing back from AFCON disappointment with renewed unity and form.
Simeon-Okraku also praised the Ghana Premier League’s steady progress, citing:
- Improved television coverage
- Enhanced financial structures
- Increased fan engagement
He credited the Power to the Youth policy for nurturing emerging talents nationwide, reinforcing the GFA’s commitment to grassroots development and long-term sustainability.
The event concluded with an interactive session between media and GFA officials, reinforcing a collaborative vision for a united and thriving football community.
Comments