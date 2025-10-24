Ghana Football Association (GFA) President Kurt Edwin Simeon-Okraku has delivered a candid and hopeful reflection on the key moments of the year, acknowledging both setbacks and successes across national teams and domestic football.

Speaking at a press soiree in Accra, Simeon-Okraku admitted that the Black Stars’ failure to qualify for AFCON 2025 was a major disappointment, but emphasized the team’s rebound with qualification for the 2026 FIFA World Cup.

“We’ve gone through many phases, but I am confident that the future of Ghana football is extremely bright,” he said.

National Team Highlights


  •  Black Queens: Celebrated for their third-place finish at WAFCON 2024, showing resilience and growth under Kim Bjorkegren.

  • Black Starlets: Applauded for securing a spot at the 2026 Africa U-17 Championship, signaling promise in youth development.

  • Black Stars: Qualified for the 2026 World Cup, bouncing back from AFCON disappointment with renewed unity and form.
Domestic Growth & Youth Policy

Simeon-Okraku also praised the Ghana Premier League’s steady progress, citing:


  •  Improved television coverage

  •  Enhanced financial structures

  •  Increased fan engagement

He credited the Power to the Youth policy for nurturing emerging talents nationwide, reinforcing the GFA’s commitment to grassroots development and long-term sustainability.

The event concluded with an interactive session between media and GFA officials, reinforcing a collaborative vision for a united and thriving football community.