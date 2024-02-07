5 hours ago

Ghana Football Association (GFA) President Kurt Okraku has dispelled speculations of harboring personal animosity towards former Black Stars coach Chris Hughton, who was relieved of his duties following Ghana's lackluster performance at AFCON 2023.

Okraku addressed the media during a Meet the Press event in Kumasi, emphatically asserting that his foremost concern is the success of the Ghanaian national team, not personal relationships.

"I don't hold grudges against anyone! My primary goal is success. I expect coaches to deliver results, and I am committed to witnessing a team that performs admirably and secures victories. This is the standard I uphold for every coach under our wing!" Okraku declared resolutely.

Highlighting the imperative of implementing effective strategies to enhance the national team's performance, Okraku underscored the necessity for a comprehensive approach encompassing engagement, idea-sharing, feedback, and implementation.

"I am eager to witness our Black Stars and all national teams excel in football and emerge victorious, including our local clubs," Okraku expressed fervently.

He articulated that achieving this objective necessitates an ongoing process of engagement, idea exchange, feedback collection, and strategic implementation.

Okraku's statements come in response to Ghana's disappointing outing at AFCON 2023, where the team faltered in the group stage.

Despite a promising start, the Black Stars suffered a defeat against Cape Verde and managed draws against both Egypt and Mozambique, ultimately failing to progress in the tournament.