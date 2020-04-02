13 minutes ago

President of the Ghana Football Association Kurt E.S Okraku has sent a solidarity message to all clubs, club owners and all persons invloved in football in this difficult times.

Football across the world has been suspended due to the novel coronavirus pandemic with the Ghana Premier League and all football at all levels in the country no exception.

Clubs the world over have adopted cost cutting measures by slashing the salaries of players and other staff in order to mitigate the harsh financial crunch in the absence of football.

According to the GFA President he is in talks with the government and other relevant bodies to factor in the football world in any stimulus package being proposed.

He however urged all clubs to observe the necessary guidelines in order to stay safe in these trying times.

FULL STATEMENT OF THE GFA PRESIDENT BELOW:

One can not overstate the fact that the coronavirus pandemic has brought an unprecedented challenge for members of the football industry.

As President of the Association and a club man, I know the extend of the challenges that clubs have gone through due to the current situation and the financial burden we continue to face as club owners, officials, players and as participants in the game.

I share in this pain. However, we must also be concerned about our health and the need to take precaution at this extremely difficult time. There is the need to remind ourselves that, it is just a phase which will soon change when we all abide by the protocols given to us by state. I urge everyone to continue to fully abide by all the protocols and the directives.

During this period, I am engaging with all the major stakeholders to ensure that the football family is included in the government's stimulus package to alleviate some of the hardship on our industry.

I will continue to positively engage the Ministry of Youth and Sports, Ministry of Health, the Ghana Health Service and Government for the advancement for our beloved sport.

It is unfortunate that we have to wait a little longer for our Extraordinary Congress, where some key decisions would taken to impact positively on the game.

I would therefore call on all of us to rally around and fight this deadly pandemic for the good of the industry.

Finally, I want to thank all Club owners, Administrators, Footballers, Coaches Referees, the media and everyone involved in our sport for your professionalism and dedication to service. You showed class and selflessness until the season was suspended because of COVID-19.

Together we will win this battle. Long live Ghana Football

#Bringbackthelove #Creatingwealthignitingpassion

Best Regards

SIGNED Kurt E.S Okraku (President, Ghana Football Association).