6 hours ago

As the WAFU Zone B U-17 Championship kicks off today, Ghana Football Association President Kurt Edwin Simon Okraku has rallied the Black Starlets to pursue victory in their opening match, marking the beginning of their 'host and win' campaign.

The two-time world champions have undergone rigorous preparations for the competition, including a series of matches and a four-nation tournament in Russia.

Under the guidance of coach Laryea Kingston, the team has shown remarkable improvement, losing just one out of 14 matches, scoring 46 goals and conceding only 12.

In their last friendly game against Niger, goals from Benjamin Hanson and Joseph Narbi secured a 2-0 victory for the Starlets, highlighting their readiness for the upcoming challenge.

Ahead of the tournament opener, President Okraku commended the team's hard work and dedication, urging them to exhibit their best performance and secure a positive start to the competition.

The match is scheduled for 16:00 GMT at the University of Ghana Stadium in Legon, where the Black Starlets will aim to showcase their talent and determination on the field.