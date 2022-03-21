3 hours ago

President of the Ghana Football Association, Kurt Edwin Simeon-Okraku visited Ghana's leading sports betting company, Betway at their headquarters in Accra on Monday, March 21, 2022.

The sponsor engagement visit follows the presentation by the Women’s Premier League Development Partner, Betway to Women’s Premier League clubs recently.

It will be recalled that, Betway who are Development Partners of the Women's Premier League made a presentation of warm up kits and training equipments to the Ghana Football Association for women's football development.

Speaking during the visit, President Kurt Edwin Simeon-Okraku thanked Betway for coming on board to support women's football development in Ghana.

‘Certainly one of the biggest sponsorship deals so far and this gesture qualifies to be tagged as a remarkable one by Betway to offer support to women's football in Ghana’

‘We wish to say a very big thank you to Betway for coming on board to support and push this worthy agenda. Women football is very grateful to you and I know this step by Betway will encourage other corporate organisations to come on board to empower and support our ladies. As we know, the future of women football is bright and we need to help shape it now.’ he added.

In attendance was accompanied by the Chief of Staff of the Ghana Football Association, Michael Osekre and Director of Marketing, Jamil Maraby.

Country Manager- Marketing at Betway, Kwabena Oppong- Nkrumah was very happy to receive the GFA delegation in the Betway offices and stated that his outfit was very pleased with the partnership and will aim to do more for the development of the women's game in Ghana.