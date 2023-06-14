1 hour ago

President Kurt Edwin Simeon-Okraku has commissioned the borehole project at the Assasan Park at Ajumako in the Ajumako Enyan Essiam District of the Central Region.

The commissioning was part of a working visit to the Central Region that began at Swedru on Saturday, June 11, 2023.

President Simeon-Okraku was accompanied by the Central Regional Football Chairman Robert Duncan and Greater Accra Regional Football Association Chairman Samuel Aboabire.

The Ajuamko Assasan Park is the home venue for Division One League side Soccer Intellectuals and Women’s Premier League side Soccer Intellectuals Ladies. The Park also serves as a Game Centre for Regional Two and Juvenile in the Central Region.

The borehole project is an initiative of the Executive Council to improve domestic competitions across the football ecosystem. A number of facilities in Greater Accra, Ashanti and Brong Ahafo Regions have already been completed and commissioned by President Simeon-Okraku.

The project is fully funded by proceeds from the FIFA Forward 1.0.