4 hours ago

Ghana FA President and West Africa Football Union President, Kurt Edwin Simeon-Okraku has extended special congratulations to Alhaji Ibrahim Musa Gasau on his election as President of the Nigeria Football Federation.

Alhaji Gasau was elected as the new president of the NFF after defeating nine other contestants to emerge as the successor of Amaju Pinnick.

As President of WAFU B, GFA President Kurt Edwin Simeon-Okraku has congratulated and welcomed the newly elected NFF President to the sub-regional body, WAFU B Zone.

The GFA President also congratulated the newly elected Executive Council members of the NFF and urged them to "turn their collective aspirations into tangible realities for the betterment of football in Nigeria and across West Africa”.