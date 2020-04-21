1 hour ago

The Ghana Football Association President Kurt E.S Okraku is set to lead the select committee that is responsible for the interview and selection of the next technical director of the Association.

Six persons have been shortlisted for the post and have been going through interview sessions via video conferencing.

Three of the shortlisted person are expatriates while the remaining three are local coaches who are vying for the top job.

The FA is keen to replace the departed Francis Oti Akenteng who was relieved of his duties after the expiration of his contract last month.

After the interview process is finished, the select committee will put together a report which will be perused by the Executive Council before a final decision is done.

FIFA requires every Association to have a technical director in place so the FA must expedite action as soon as possible.