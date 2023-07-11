1 hour ago

Ghana Football Association (GFA) President Kurt Okraku has identified coaching and officiating as the two main challenges facing Ghana football.

Speaking at the GFA 29th Ordinary Congress, Okraku highlighted these issues and outlined his plans to address them as his four-year term comes to an end in October 2023.

Under Okraku's administration, the GFA has faced numerous complaints and protests from clubs regarding officiating, leading to the suspension of several referees.

Additionally, the national teams have experienced a lack of coaching stability, with frequent changes in coaching staff.

The senior national team, the Black Stars, has already had five different coaches in less than four years.

Okraku acknowledged these problems and expressed his commitment to finding solutions.

“I have already said that the biggest problems facing our game are coaching and refereeing. We have big coaching problems in Ghana,” he said.

“But we are committed to fixing this problem. Most importantly, we want to encourage our heroes, our ex-national team players, to be interested in coaching.

“[There] will be a 50% discount on all payments relating to the acquisition of coaching licenses by our ex-national team players.

“The solution to our football problems is not to forge documents and defame people. If you are interested in leading football, then speak football.”

He called upon retired Ghanaian footballers to consider coaching roles, emphasizing the importance of their involvement in addressing the coaching challenges the country faces.

As part of his efforts to encourage former national team players to pursue coaching, Okraku announced a 50% discount on payments related to acquiring coaching licenses for these individuals.

By offering this incentive, he hopes to inspire more former players to enter the coaching profession and contribute to the development of Ghanaian football.

Okraku emphasized that the key to resolving football problems lies in focusing on the sport itself, rather than engaging in negative actions such as forging documents or defaming others.

He urged those interested in leadership positions in football to approach the issues constructively and with a genuine passion for the game.

As Okraku seeks re-election in the upcoming GFA Election, he remains committed to addressing the coaching and officiating challenges in Ghanaian football, working towards a stronger and more sustainable future for the sport in the country.