3 hours ago

The President of the Ghana Football Association (GFA), Kurt E.S Okraku, has revealed an encouraging initiative aimed at easing the financial strain faced by clubs in the various Regional Football Administrations.

Speaking at the ongoing 29th Ordinary Congress held at the Great Hall - KNUST, Okraku announced that the GFA is prepared to allocate GHC300,000 to cover a portion of the officiating fees for these clubs.

"We will invest GHS300,000 to help in the payment of referee fees in regions. Clubs don't have to take the burden alone," Okraku stated.

The burden of officiating fees has long plagued clubs in the lower tiers of the nation's league pyramids.

Recognizing this challenge, the GFA has taken a proactive step to alleviate the financial burden, providing much-needed relief to these struggling clubs.

Okraku's declaration was met with resounding applause and cheers from the delegates present.

In his address, President Okraku emphasized the GFA's commitment to supporting clubs at all levels of football administration.

By investing GHC300,000 in the payment of referee fees across the regions, the GFA aims to demonstrate solidarity and ensure that clubs no longer have to shoulder this burden alone.

The announcement is a significant development that will undoubtedly bring relief and renewed hope to clubs in the lower tier.

The GFA's financial contribution will alleviate the financial pressures faced by these clubs and enable them to focus more on their performance on the pitch.

This initiative marks a step towards fostering a fair and sustainable football ecosystem in Ghana.

With this gesture, President Okraku and the GFA have showcased their dedication to the growth and development of Ghanaian football.

The delegates' enthusiastic response reflects the collective appreciation for the GFA's commitment to supporting clubs and its proactive approach to tackling challenges in the sport.

The GFA's pledge to contribute GHC300,000 towards officiating fees for clubs in the various Regional Football Administrations sets a positive precedent for the future.

It is an important stride towards promoting inclusivity, fairness, and financial stability within Ghana's football landscape.