4 hours ago

During the 29th Ordinary Congress of the Ghana Football Association (GFA), President Kurt Okraku announced a 50% discount on coaching course fees for former national team players who are interested in obtaining coaching licenses.

The statement was made at the congress held at the Great Hall of the Kwame Nkrumah University of Sciences and Technology (KNUST) on Monday, July 10, 2023.

Okraku expressed the GFA's desire to encourage former national team players, who are considered heroes, to venture into coaching.

The GFA aims to provide facilities and support that would motivate them to pursue coaching careers.

As part of these initiatives, a 50% discount will be offered on payment related to the acquisition of coaching licenses for ex-national team players.

"Our heroes, our ex-national team players to be interested in coaching. We want to offer them facilities that would encourage them to go into coaching.

"One of the facilities will be a 50% discount in payment relating to the acquisition of coaching licenses to our ex-national team players," Kurt Okraku, the president of the GFA said.

This reduction in fees is intended to make the coaching education more accessible and affordable for former players.

The congress served as a platform for discussions on various topics, including upcoming elections and proposals for increased nomination fees.

Kurt Okraku is expected to contest in the upcoming elections, seeking another term after winning the closely contested 2019 presidential elections.

The GFA's move to provide financial incentives and support for former national team players reflects the importance of their involvement in coaching and their potential contributions to the development of football in Ghana.