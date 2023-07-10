2 hours ago

During his address at the GFA 29th Ordinary Congress, President Kurt Okraku announced a significant financial incentive to encourage clubs to establish youth teams.

Each Ghana Premier League club will receive GHC 50,000 as support for the establishment of their youth team, highlighting the GFA's commitment to nurturing young talent.

In addition, clubs will receive an extra GHC 25,000 if two of their youth team players feature in more than 15 games. This additional incentive aims to encourage clubs to provide opportunities for young players and prioritize their development within the club structure.

President Okraku emphasized the importance of youth development in Ghanaian football, stating, "Each Ghana Premier League club is to be supported with GHC 50,000 for setting up a youth team. Clubs would also get GHC 25,000 when two of their youth team players feature in more than 15 games."

The financial support provided by the GFA underscores their commitment to nurturing young talent and strengthening the grassroots football system in Ghana.

The establishment of youth teams and the development of young players are crucial for the long-term success of Ghanaian football.

By providing financial incentives, the GFA aims to encourage clubs to invest in youth development programs and create pathways for talented young players to flourish.

President Okraku's announcement comes as his first term as GFA President is nearing its end in October.

It is expected that he will seek re-election and face competition from individuals such as George Afriyie, former Vice President of the GFA, Kojo Yankah, former Regional Football Association (RFA) for Western Region, and Bernard Amofah Jantuah of Berekum Chelsea.

The upcoming elections in October will provide GFA members with the opportunity to choose the leadership of the association for the next term.

The candidates will present their plans and visions for the future of Ghanaian football, including further initiatives to support youth development and propel the sport to greater heights.