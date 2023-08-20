2 hours ago

The Ghana Football Association (GFA) has taken a significant step to bolster Dreams FC's campaign in the TotalEnergies CAF Confederation Cup by granting them a financial boost of $30,000.

The journey of the FA Cup holders in the Confederation Cup commenced with a hard-fought 1-1 draw against Milo FC in Conakry on Saturday, August 19, 2023.

The anticipation builds as the reverse fixture is scheduled to take place at the Accra Sports Stadium on Sunday, August 27, 2023.

The provided financial assistance serves to alleviate some of the financial burdens that arise from the participation in the CAF Interclub competitions. Notably, expenses related to travel and other substantial costs are often involved in such ventures.

By extending this support, the Ghana Football Association aims to provide a cushion for Dreams FC, allowing them to navigate the financial challenges effectively.

This gesture reinforces the GFA's commitment to facilitating the club's endeavors and encourages them to achieve their goals in the context of African competitions.