3 hours ago

The Ghana Football Association (GFA) is offering its full backing and encouragement to Medeama SC as they embark on their journey in the 2023/24 CAF Champions League.

The GFA is not only expressing its confidence in the team's abilities but is also providing tangible support by offering an amount of $30,000 to assist the club in their African campaign.

Medeama SC is set to commence their CAF Champions League campaign with a match against Remo Stars at the Cape Coast Stadium on Sunday, August 25, 2023.

The GFA's gesture underscores its belief in the potential of the team and its commitment to their success in their inaugural Champions League venture.

The financial assistance extended by the GFA, amounting to $30,000, aims to help alleviate some of the significant expenses associated with participating in the CAF Champions League, particularly travel-related costs.

As Medeama SC strives to make their mark on the continental stage, the Ghana Football Association stands firmly behind them, offering both moral support and practical assistance.

The GFA wishes the team all the best in their maiden Champions League campaign and looks forward to witnessing their achievements.