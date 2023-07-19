1 hour ago

The 2023/24 Access Bank Ghana Division One League will kick off from Wednesday, October 4 to Monday, October 9, 2023 across all Zones.

This follows the approval of the plan for the 2023-24 football season by the Executive Council of the Ghana Football Association (GFA).

The Division One League fixtures for the upcoming season is scheduled to be released on at a later date to enable clubs prepare adequately for the new season.

By this release, the GFA wishes to inform all stakeholders and clubs participating in the Access Bank Ghana Division One League to take note of the dates accordingly.