1 hour ago

Bofoakwa Tano needed a play off to qualify for the Premier League but the Sunyani based club made it to the play off after winning the Zone One B in style.

The Ghanaian giants scaled through the Zonal League in an impressive manner as they amassed a whooping 63 points - 15 points ahead of second placed Young Apostles FC and 18 richer than Wamanafo Mighty Royals who came third after 28 round of matches.

Former Premier League side Berekum Arsenal and Unity FC will have no part to play next season after in the finishing in the bottom two in the League table.

The final table is attached: