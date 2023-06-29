1 hour ago

Nations FC will for the first time compete in the elite Division after securing qualification for next season's betPawa Premier League.

The Abrankese club earned the single slot at the expense of Daboase based Skyy FC following a keenly contested campaign. Nations FC grabbed 72 points to win the League - nine points ahead of Skyy FC who finished in second place with 63 points.

Skyy FC, Nzema Kotoko and Future Stars complete the list of clubs in the Top Four whiles Kenpong Academy, Asokwa Deportivo and Pacific Heroes drop out of the League after finishing in the bottom three.

The final table is attached below: